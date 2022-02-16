'Dasara': Nani And Keerthy Suresh Launch Their Upcoming Film With Pooja Ceremony; See Pics

After entertaining the audience with a periodic drama Shyam Singha Roy, actor Nani is all set to begin a new journey. For his new project titled Dasara, the actor has teamed up with debutant director Srikanth Odela, who is a former associate of the iconic director Sukumar. National award winner Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film under his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Dasara film makers launch the project

On Wednesday, the filmmakers launched the project with a pooja ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Sukumar, Tirumala, Kishore, Venu Udugula, and Sarath Mandava. Filmmaker Srikanth Odela's father Chandraiah switched on the camera for the mahurat shot. While Nani and Keerthy Suresh sounded the clap. Tirumala Kishore, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth Odela handed over the film's script to the team. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in the month of March.

Several pictures from the Dasara movie launch were shared by the filmmakers on their verified social media handles. As for the caption, they wrote, "Natural star @NameisNani & @KeerthyOfficial's Rural MASS Entertainer #Dasara movie launched with a Pooja Ceremony today. Regular shoot commences this March. Directed by @odela_srikanth. @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @sudhakarcheruk5." Actor Nani also dropped a picture with Keerthy and a clapperboard. He tweeted, "Set to go #Dasara."

Nani's upcoming project is set in one of Telangana's villages situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. Along with Nani and Keerthy, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in essential roles. The musical score has been taken care of by Santhosh Narayanan, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC will be handling cinematography. The technical crew also includes Navin Nooli will be editing the film. Dasara release date is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen with South star Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by filmmaker Parasuram and the romantic drama is slated to hit the big screens on April 1. The project has already created a lot of buzz with its songs and other glimpses like teasers and trailers.

Image: Twitter/@SLVCinemasOffl