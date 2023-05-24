Bengali Film Devi Chowdhurani Poster Unveiled At Cannes, Director Calls It ‘historic’

National award-winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra's historic drama Devi Chowdhurani's motion poster was recently unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Bengali film's poster was unveiled in the presence of international media and the audience at the India Pavilion in Marche du Films. Mitra expressed his excitement and called it a "historic" day for the Bengali cinema.

Devi Chowdhurani became the first Bengali film whose poster was unveiled at Cannes. "It's a historic day for us no doubt. As a first, a Bengali film poster was unveiled at Cannes! Just imagine our excitement. It wasn't pre-planned and we managed to do it at the last moment. Everybody is so thrilled and we are now looking forward to starting the shooting. The pre-production work is currently underway."

And here's the moment.🥰. The unveiling of the Motion poster of Devi Chowdhurani ( Bandit Queen Of Bengal ) to the world media and international audience at the India Pavilion in Marche du Films, Cannes 2023

Jai Bhairavi 🥰⚔️🛡️

A moment of pride for the Bengali Film industry pic.twitter.com/rvlcc6zRul — Subhrajit Mitra (@SubhrajitMitra) May 22, 2023

More about Devi Chowdhurani

Devi Chowdhurani is the Bengali adaptation of Bamkim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel 'Devi Chaudhurani'. The film stars Srabanti Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Arjun Chakraborty in tituliar roles. While Prosenjit will essay the role of Bhabani Pathak, Arjun and Sabyasachi will play the roles of Rangaraj and Jaminder Haraballah Roy respectively. Aside from them, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda will be seen in prominent roles.

The storyline of the historical drama revolves around the socio-political situation of Bengal in the 18th century. It will focus on the influence of the East India Company, the Sanyasi and Fakir Rebellion, and the Great Bengal Famine of 1770. Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal is also a part of the project. Reportedly, he will be training the actors for action sequences. Meanwhile, the film will go for a Pan-India release. It will be dubbed into several languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Opening up about the idea behind the making of the film, Subhrajit Mitra said the film will be based on three important chapters from history including the "Sanyaasi Rebellion in the 1776s in response to the British government's ban on pilgrims, the 1770 Bengal Famine and the most important is the chapter involving Devi Chowdhurani and Bhabani Pathak". He also shared that the screenplay will be inspired by the folk tales. Moreover, the archive of the East India Company will also be used.