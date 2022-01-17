Dhanush Announces Separation With Wife Aishwaryaa After '18 Years Of Togetherness'

Actor Dhanush, on Monday, took to Twitter and announced his separation with his wife, Aishwaryaa, who is superstar Rajinikanth's eldest daughter. The Raanjhanaa actor penned a long note and stated that it is a mutual decision. He also urged his fans and media to 'respect their decision' and give them 'the needed privacy.'

Dhanush announces separation with Aishwaryaa

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D."

Aishwarya also shared the same post on her verified Instagram handle and wrote, "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot on November 18, 2004. The duo is blessed with two sons- Yatra, 16-years-old, and Linga, 12-years-old.

(Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)