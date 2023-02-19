Dhanush Buys New Home In Chennai, Poses With Parents In Viral Photos

Dhanush, who is basking in the success of his latest release Vaathi, recently made headlines when the news of the actor buying a luxurious house in Poes Garden, Chennai went viral on social media. Actor-director Subramaniam Siva, who is also the president of Dhanush’s fan club, broke the news on Facebook on Sunday (February 19).

In the pictures shared on social media, Dhanush could be seen dressed in a blue kurta and white pajama. He sported long locks and heavy beard. While his father Kasthuriraja was dressed in a printed shirt and white dhoti, his mother donned a pink and blue saree in the photos. Subramaniam sported a white shirt and denim in the images.

He wrote the caption in Tamil which translates to, “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home Even more success and achievements will continue to chase you. May you live long and remain an inspiration for the young generation in honoring parents.”

According to reports, Dhanush's bungalow is said to have an estimated worth of Rs 150 crore. Dhanush's family has recently relocated to the new home.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently filming Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran. The actor has also signed on to work with Sekhar Kammula on his upcoming movie, which began production last year. Moreover, Dhanush will shortly start working on his next film, which has the working title D50.

He will also be returning to the The Gray Man franchise in the sequel movie. He will reprise his role as The Lone Wolf. The Gray Man franchise is from The Russo Brothers. Immediately after the release of the film on Netflix last year, a sequel was greenlit with Ryan Gosling set to make his return.