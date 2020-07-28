Dhanush Records First Single 'Rakita Rakita' For His Upcoming Film 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film, Jagame Thandhiram's first single Rakita Rakita Rakita is set to to be released on July 28, Tuesday to mark Dhanush's 37th birthday. Additionally, this song has been crooned by Dhanush himself along with Dhee. Rakita Rakita Rakita will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. Read ahead for more details.

Dhanush lends voice to Rakita Rakita Rakita

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan shared this news on his Instagram. Rakita Rakita Rakita marks the comeback of a successful collaboration between Dhanush and Dhee. The latter version of Rakita Rakita Rakita is voiced by Ananthu and Susha. Dheekshitha Venkadeshan (stage name Dhee) is a playback singer working in the Tamil movie industry. Dhanush and Dhee's combination was earlier seen in Maari 2. They sang Rowdy Baby, which became a viral hit and garnered more than 906 million views with 3.5 likes and 176k comments on YouTube.

Also Read | 'Atrangi Re' first look featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush out; Pic inside

About Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is a Tamil action thriller starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. This film marks the music composer Santhosh Narayanan's third film with Dhanush after Kodi and Vada Chennai. Initially, the film was slated to hit theatres on May 1, but the release was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The makers of the film are yet to announce a new release date.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' shooting to resume in October

Meanwhile, in the other news, Dhanush is all set for a comeback in Bollywood. He will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. They will be seen together in Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the first look from the film featuring Sara and Dhanush is out.

The film is set to resume its filming in a few months after a pause in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taran Adarsh recently shared the first look of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush from the movie. The two stars are seen standing opposite each other. Dhanush is wearing a simple shirt and Sara is donning a mustard attire with a nose pin. They are seen staring at something. Check out the still here.

Also Read | Dhanush starrer 'Karnan' first look to be out soon, makers reveal date

Also Read | Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's humble abode in pictures; See here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.