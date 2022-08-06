Dhanush Shares Cryptic Audio Note As 'The Gray Man' Sequel In Works; Hints At His Return

After receiving a phenomenal response for The Gray Man, Russo Brothers announced a sequel to the latest release. The Gray Man which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush in prominent roles, have been the talk of the town ever since the South star was roped in as one of the star cast. In the sequel, Ryan will reprise his role of CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six while many other major surprises are still waiting to be unfolded for the fans.

However, while fans are still speculating whether Dhanush will be a part of the sequel or not, the Kolaveri D singer shared a cryptic audio message while hinting at his return to the franchise. The actor who plays the role of assassin Avik San aka the Lone Wolf, in the audio message can be seen indulging in a conversation with Sierra Six.

Dhanush hints at his return in The Gray Man sequel

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared an audio message where he said, “Six, This is Lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice, Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you, nothing personal.”

The intense voice of Dhanush speaks volumes about the fact that he might return to the sequel as Lone Wolf and the magic is surely gonna double with the franchise expansion. While captioning the message, he wrote, “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan. (sic)”

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will return as directors for the sequel and the script will be penned by The Gray Man co-writer Stephen McFeely. The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will anroll the econd part with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel. The story of the film revolves around the CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins. It also stars Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick.

