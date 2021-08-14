Dhanush Wanted To Shoot ;Karnan; Simultaneously With Selva Film, But Thanu Said No

Veteran film producer Kalaippuli S Thanu revealed in his series Unmayai Solluven how he once said no to actor Dhanush who wanted to shoot simultaneously for two movies. Thanu said that Dhanush and he had signed a three-film deal following the success of the actor’s VIP 2. The duo, as part of the deal, made Asuran, which in turn became a massive blockbuster, and then went onto shoot Karnan.

Dhanush's packed shoot plan

After tasting success with Asuran, Dhanush wished to work simultaneously on two films. The dedicated actor was set to shoot for Mari Selvaraj's Karnan and his brother Selvaraghavan's new film on the same day. According to the actor, he had planned to shoot with Mari Selvaraj from morning to evening, and on the same day, do the Selvaraghavan movie from night till early morning. However, Thanu dismissed the plan.

Citing the possibility of fatigue affecting the actor, Thanu said no to his shooting schedule. The producer pointed out that other than having an effect on his health, lack of sleep would make Dhanush look tired in films. The award-winning actor reluctantly agreed and dropped the simultaneous shoot plan, making a new schedule.

Maaran announced

Dhanush celebrated his 38th birthday on July 28, by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming Tamil film, Maaran. In the poster, Dhanush is seen smashing a person's face into a glass table. The upcoming project also marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and Karthick Naren. It features Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. The action-thriller is slated for release in late 2021. The musical score for the movie has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Dhanush began filming Mithran Jawahar's tentatively titled D44 in Chennai on August 5. The filmmakers had later dropped a short video to unveil that the film was titled Thiruchitrambalam. Directed by Jawahar, the film is said to be a commercial entertainer.

Dhanush is also working on a trilingual film directed by Sekhar Kammula, which would mark his Telugu debut. The South Indian star recently wrapped up filming for his Hollywood flick, The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The action thriller features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. Besides these, Dhanush is working on a Hindi Rom-com titled Atrangi Re. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

(Image: Twitter/ Facebook)

