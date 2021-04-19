Dhruv Vikram Surprises 'Chiyaan 60' Team On Father Chiyaan's Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most decorated actors in Tamil cinema. Born on April 17, 1966, he turned 55 years old, a couple of days ago. He was busy shooting Chiyaan 60 on a special occasion. However, the team did not the let day go in vain as they celebrated Chiyaan’s birthday, and his son, Dhruv Vikram also paid a surprise visit.

Dhruv Vikram surprises team Chiyaan 60 on his father Chiyaan’s birthday

Chiyaan Vikram celebrated his 55th birthday on the set of Chiyaan 60. According to DTNEXT, the shoot of the much-anticipated film took place at a hotel in Chennai where the team of the movie threw a surprise birthday bash for Chiyaan on Saturday evening. He cut the cake with the cast and crew in attendance. However, what surprised the National Award-winning actor and the crew of the film was Dhruv’s presence on the sets.

The young actor barged into the sets with cupcakes for all the team members. Dhruv plays the second lead in Chiyaan 60 but was not a part of the shoot and was not expected to be there. His gesture reportedly moved everyone on the sets including his father. The team cut the cake in advance after they wrapped up for the day around nine in the evening. Pictures from the surprise party started to surface on the internet. In them, Chiyaan Vikram is seen wearing a plain white shirt with a bandana cap covering his long hair. Take a look at few photos below.

Chiyaan 60 is the working title of an upcoming action thriller film in Tami-language. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it features Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Vani Bhojan, Simran, Bobby Simha, and Sananth. Produced by Lalith Kumar, the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with editing from Vivek Harshan. Filming on the project is currently underway and a release date is yet to be finalized. Fans are excited to see the father-son duo together on the big screen.

Promo Image Source: dhruv.vikram Instagram