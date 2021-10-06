Dhruva Sarja Teases Fans With New Look From Upcoming Film 'Martin' On Birthday

South Indian actor Dhruva Sarja who ringed in his 33rd birthday on October 6, doubled up the celebrations by sharing his fierce look in the new poster of his upcoming pan Indian film Martin. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the actor requested his fans, whom he addresses as VIPs, not to gather in front of his house. However, he made it extra special for them by sharing the new poster which showed him in a completely different avatar.

Dhruva Sarja looks fierce and bulked up in the new poster of Martin. The actor's hands can be seen tied up in chains with Indian written on his bicep. The film is helmed by AP Arjun and is taking place at a brisk pace as Dhruva has promised his fans to wrap up the film by December. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Uday K Mehta, Martin, and will be made in Kannada and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The music of the film is composed by Mani Sharma. The film is set for the 2022 release.

Dhruva Sarja teases fans with his new look from the next film Martin

South India’s largest music company Lahari Music took to their official Twitter handle and shared the first look while wishing him on the special day. Wishing #ActionPrince @DhruvaSarja sir a Happy Birthday. Here's the Special Birthday Poster of #Martin.” Sister-in-law Meghana Sarja took to Instagram and shared a happy photo to wish Dhruva a happy birthday. In the photos, Dhruva and his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja along with Meghana can be seen in all smiles. Sharing the photo, Meghana wrote, "Happy Birthday Bil."

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Meghana Raj got married to Chirranjeevi Sarja in 2018. The couple had a happy time together until Chirranjeevi’s death in June 2020.

IMAGE: Instagram/@DhruvaSarja