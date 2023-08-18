Did Dulquer Salmaan Confirm His Role In Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

Dulqer Salmaan has been making headlines for his performance in the recently released show Guns & Gulaabs. In a recent interview, he spilt beans on Kalki 2898 AD. The film is a period drama set to release next year.

3 things you need to know

Dulquer Salmaan on Kalki 2898 AD

A recent interview with Dulquer Salmaan has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the actor Hepas praises director Nag Ashwin, by saying that he went to the sets of Kalki and was “blown away” with it. He added that the director and his capabilities “surprise” him, where on one side he can create a film like Mahanati and on the other, he can make Kalki.

I was blown away when I visited the #ProjectK set 😱 - Dulquer Salmaan. pic.twitter.com/g08xL6cN0r — LetsCinema (@letscinema) August 18, 2023

He also added that the sets of Kalki 2898 AD is “beyond imagination”. He also talks about how “Project K (now titled Kalki) is set in the future” and is all in his (the director’s) imagination.” When asked about his association with the Prabhas starrer, the actor claimed that he has already said too much. He said, “I shouldn’t be talking about it, I don’t know if I am in the film or not.”

Media chatter about Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD

This is not the first time when reports of the King of Kotha actor being in the sci-fi are being circulated. Previously, an Industry tracker, Christopher Kanagaraj, took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to reveal that Dulquer is, indeed a part of the film. He mentioned that the actor will have a cameo appearance in the Prabhas starrer. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.