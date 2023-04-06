Did Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Part Ways? Here's What We Know

The dating rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often made headlines. However, the latest buzz is that the rumoured couple has called it quits. The break-up rumours gathered pace after the Arjun Reddy star didn't wish Rashmika on her birthday.

The Pushpa actress celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday (April 5). Unlike every year, this time Vijay didn't wish his Dear Comrade co-star. The fans were eagerly waiting for his wish and thought that he would put rest to the rumours. Not only this, his brother Anand Deverakonda didn't wish Rashmika this year.

Netizens are speculating that the couple has now parted ways and Rashmika has moved on. Reportedly, she is dating Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. From their frequent airport spottings to attending award shows together, the duo is often snapped together. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors on the same.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured relationship

The dating rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began after they got starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The rumours picked up pace after they were snapped together on several occasions.

Reportedly, they went to the Maldives to celebrate New Year and spend some time together. They both shared their separate photos on their respective Instagram handles and fans were quick to speculate that Rashmika and Vijay were ringing in the New Year together. For the unversed, the actors neither confirmed nor denied the dating or breakup rumours.