Sai Dharam Tej Addresses Reports Of Trivikram's Involvement In Pawan Kalyan Starrer Bro

The much-awaited film Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is all set to hit theaters this month. Ahead of the film's release, there were reports claiming Trivikram's involvement in Samuthirakani's directorial. Sai, who is currently promoting Bro, while in conversation with an entertainment portal, cleared the air around the same.

"Bro is Samuthirakani directorial," says Sai Dharam Tej

During an interaction with Mirchi9, Sai Dharam Tej addressed the rumours of Trivikram Srinivas's involvement in Bro. Sai told the portal that Trivikram hadn't visited the sets of Bro throughout the entire filming of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. He added that Trivikram was only involved with the "creative side" of the film. "Trivikram garu didn’t even come to the sets of Bro at least once. He was involved with the creative side and that’s it. Samuthirakani garu narrated me the first half and Trivikram narrated the latter half. This is Samuthirakani directorial," he said.

Trivikram Srinivas responsible for making Pawan Kalyan do remakes?

Responding to fans' concerns about Trivikram Srinivas's influence on Pawan Kalyan's film choices, Sai Dharam Tej said that the actor knows how to cater to his fans' expectations and preferences. He mentioned that Kalyan won't be swayed by external influences and will make decisions based on what he believes is best for his fans and his career. Sai also acknowledged that fans often have their own theories and opinions about film-related matters, but he refrained from speculating on the extent of Trivikram's involvement in Kalyan's filmography.

Bro is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram lent his creative expertise to the project by penning the screenplay and dialogues for the remake.

In another media interaction, Sai revealed that after the release of Bro, he will be taking a short break from acting to focus on his health and undergo a small surgery that will require approximately six months of recovery time. Sai assured fans he will come back stronger and give his best in all his future projects.