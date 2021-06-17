Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Danced To 'Nimbooda' With Swollen Feet?

Bollywood film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a popular romantic flick that is considered amongst the classics even today. The film was not just famous for its appealing storyline and cinematography, but also for its melodious music tracks. According to a report by Filmibeat, the song Nibudaa, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was filmed while she was injured and hurting. Even though the actor sustained injuries, she finished the shoot and also went on to gain immense appreciation for it. Here lets look into some facts regarding tghe shooting of the popular song.

Aishwarya was injured during the shoot of Nimbooda song?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best Bollywood films and it still has a special place in the hearts of the audience. It reportedly took Sanjay Leela Bhansali two years just to finish the tracks and the end result was heavily appreciated. The film featured a peppy upbeat song called Nimbooda, which has become a fan-favourite over the years. Not many people are aware that Aishwarya performed the song on the day of the shoot, with swollen feet and still managed to nail the choreography effortlessly. An incident with the chandelier reportedly left her injured but the actor did not let that come in the way of shooting. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked on the sand in scorching heat, barefoot, for a sequence in the film.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released in the year 1999 and fans have been celebrating its 22nd anniversary in the year 2021. The film revolved around the story of a young woman named Nandini who falls in love with a man, only to lose him under family pressure. The film featured a love triangle that shook the conscience of the viewers, making them wonder what would have been the right choice for Nandini. The film had been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also worked in the music department of the film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also featured Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in key roles alongside a bunch of talented supporting actors.

IMAGE: STILL FROM HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM

