Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals What He Wants For Last Lokesh Cinematic Universe Film

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, in the latest interview, revealed his wish for the final entry in his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The director wants his last LCU film to be a unifying act, bringing together actors Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay, and Karthi. He also revealed that it’s not coming to fruition any time soon.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Kanagaraj said that he wants to see Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, and Suriya all together. At the same time, he added that more and more projects are planned to be produced as part of the LCU, so fans should not expect this team-up to arrive instantly.

The LCU has already seen the entry of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream team. While Karthi debuted in the LCU as Dilli in Kaithi, his character established continuity within the LCU through a vocal appearance in the end credits of Vikram.

Similarly, Suriya also made a brief cameo as Rolex, who serves as the main antagonist against Vikram. With Vijay eventually making his LCU debut as he's working with the director, fans will see the highly-coveted team up down the line.

Somewhere else in the interview, the director implied that in the LCU projects that are yet to come, prominent faces from South Indian Cinema will feature.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s current project

After the success of Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, actor Vijay made headlines for growing his hair for an upcoming project. The upcoming project in question is Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously worked with him on 2021’s Master.

The upcoming film is tentatively named Thalapathy 67, meaning the 67th film featuring Vijay as the lead. More information on the film is yet to come out, with reports suggesting that during the first week of February, fans will see prominent updates.