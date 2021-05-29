Director Prasanth Varma Announces First Original Telugu Superhero Film 'Hanu-Man'

Telugu director, Prasanth Varma, celebrates his 32nd birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, the Awe director decided to treat his fans with some big news. The director announced a new superhero film in the works with the title Hanu-Man, and as the name suggests, it is inspired by the life of Lord Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with fans. In addition to the news, he also released a motion poster for the upcoming film. The film will be the first Telugu superhero film. The motion poster for the upcoming project takes us to the mighty Himalayas and also features some powerful music.

This time I'm coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊



Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥



"HANU-MAN"✨



The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻

More about Hanu-Man

Prasanth Varma's latest announcement also comes with a few more details. Varma also hinted at the fact that he might make a whole cinematic universe, where more films could be in the making. The current film, however, is dedicated to "real-life superheroes" aka doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and the frontline workers, who are fighting and helping others fight against COVID-19 .

The cast and crew for Hanu-Man have not been announced yet. He still hasn’t confirmed the film will be made as an animated feature or into live-action. Take a look at the Hanu-Man teaser below -

Prasanth Varma's latest project

Prasanth Varma has also confirmed that he is working on a sequel for the film, Awe. According to Hindustan Times, the director spoke about his upcoming sequel project mentioning how it is "officially in the works" and that he is "ready with the script". The director also made some promises regarding the upcoming sequel.

During the same interaction, Varma spoke about how Awe 2 will be "completely different" from the first one. He also mentioned how the screenplay and storyline are even more interesting than the first one. He also mentioned how unlike the first part of the film, which had multiple stories running parallel, this film will have only one story. However, he also added, "But rest assured, this film will be a crazy experiment; something that has never been explored in Tollywood before".

Have you watched the Glimpse of A New Cinematic Universe #PV4 👉🏻 HANU🔸MAN ! 💥🔥



ICYMI, Check it out here! 👇🏻

▶️ https://t.co/cVp64xc14w



The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu! 🦸🏻

Image - Prasanth Varma's Instagram

