'Drishyam 2' Leaves 'Baahubali' Director Rajamouli Dazzled; Jeethu Joseph Shares Reaction

Drishyam 2 has been one of the rare occasions of a sequel being praised on par or even more than the original. The movie had been a talking point since its release for its gripping quotient and the twist in the climax, and many celebrities had also raved about it on social media. One of the celebrities to be bowled over by the suspense thriller recently was SS Rajamouli, who shot off a text message to the director Jeethu Joseph.

Rajamouli’s text to Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph was over the moon upon receiving a message from Rajamouli and shared the screenshot of the message he received. The latter shared that the movie ‘lingered so much’ in his thoughts, that he went and watched the first part, recalling watching the first part in Telugu. He highlighted the direction, screenplay, editing and acting and stated that every craft was ‘truly amazing’, particularly singled out the writing as ‘world standard.’

Calling the first part as a ‘masterpiece’, Rajamouli stated that bringing up the ‘same gripping narration’ in the second part was nothing ‘short of brilliance’. The RRR filmmaker hoped to see more ‘masterpieces’ from him.

Jeethu Joseph wrote that he was 'honoured' and that it made his day.

Previously, some of the celebrities who had raved about the suspense thriller were Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Drishyam 2

The rights of the sequel have already been lapped by makers of other languages. In Telugu, the sequel has already begun with Jeethu Joseph himself helming this version too.

Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal in the lead and had hit Amazon Prime on February 19. The story traces the follow-up to the murder mystery of a youngster, with his parents seeking the truth, while the blame falls on the protagonist Gerorgekutty and his family. The movie also stars Meena, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, among others.