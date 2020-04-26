Dulquer Salmaan Apologises After Trolls Slam His Family Over A Scene In Varane Avashyamund

The Zoya Factor actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle on Sunday to release an apology after trolls attacked his family over a scene in his recent film Varane Avashyamund.

A small scene in the film triggered a major controversy where the users accused the makers of the film for hurting the sentiments of Tamizh people. Giving an explanation of the scene, Dulquer attached the reference to make his point clear on the 'Prabhakaran' reference made.

Trolls alleged that the scene is an attack on LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. Responding to the allegations, Dulquer wrote that it was 'not intentional' and requested the users to not 'drag our fathers and senior actors' in their abusive tweets.

Dulquer's Statement

A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn’t directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film. I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It’s genuinely a misunderstanding. P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive ,threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren’t so. P.P.S this is the original reference.

About Varane Avashyamund

Popular South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media to reveal that his latest movie Varane Avashyamund has collected about Rs. 25 crores at the box office worldwide. The movie released on February 7, 2020, and faced tough competition from Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyapanum Koshiyum. However, the movie managed to hold its ground.

Varane Avashyamund, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, narrates the heartwarming tale of four individuals discovering love.

The Anop Sathyan directorial marked the return of the hit pair Suresh Gopi and Shobana after a hiatus of 14 years. This is also Dulquer's maiden production of — Wayfarer Films.

