Dulquer Salmaan Says He Will 'contemplate' King Of Kotha Sequel But There's A Condition

Dulquer Salmaan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film titled King of Kotha ahead of its August 24 release. The film's trailer was also showcased at New York's Times Square, making it the first Malayalam movie to be promoted at the iconic location. Apart from that, the actor recently interacted with the media and talked about his future projects.

3 things you need to know

King of Kotha will see Dulquer play the role of a gangster.

The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan recently dropped a hint about the sequel to King of Kotha.

Dulquer Salmaan opens up about KOK sequel

Dulquer Salmaan recently interacted with the media in Kochi and provided insights into the action drama film. At the event, he emphasised that the makers would think about creating a sequel to King of Kotha if they receive an extraordinary reaction from the audience.

He said, "If you (audiences) end up cherishing the film to that extent and embrace it wholeheartedly, we will certainly contemplate a sequel."

Raju in King of Kotha is loud and explosive

During the same media interaction, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his approach towards preparing for the role of Raju in KOK. Responding to the question, the actor emphasised how the film's character is different from his real-life personality. "I tend to be calm and patient, whereas Raju exhibits no patience and is spontaneous, loud, and explosive," he said.

DQ further highlighted that viewers do not embrace a film solely based on its mass appeal. He added, "A film needs to encompass a good story while simultaneously entertaining viewers. A successful movie necessitates the harmonisation of numerous such elements."

Dulquer Salmaan's career growth

Dulquer Salmaan has shown significant growth in his career across multiple languages. He was recently seen in the dark comedy web series Guns and Gulaabs. He also featured in a music video with Jasleen Royal titled Heeriye. However, the actor revealed that working in Malayalam films feels like homecoming.