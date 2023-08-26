Dulquer Salmaan Expresses Gratitude On King Of Kotha Response: Big Hug To Each One Of You

Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha was released in theatres on August 24. The movie opened to a great response at the box office and minted Rs. 7.7 crore on its opening day. To express gratitude to the audience, Duluqer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note for the audience on his social media handle.

3 things you need to know

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

King of Kotha is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan thanked audiences for appreciating his work in the film.

Dulquer Salmaan says he is over the moon after KOK release

Dulquer Salmaan expressed gratitude to his fans and penned a heartwarming note for the audience who loved his film. He wrote, "LOVE! I have always received more love than I could ever dream of. Every single member of the audience is the reason for my being here. And I give it my all every time because of that love. Even when I stumble you all lift me up."

(Dulquer Salmaan expresses gratitude to the audience after an overwhelming response to his film | Image: Instagram)

The actor further lauded the audience for encouraging him to keep trying harder. "It humbles me and encourages all of us to keep trying harder. Your calls and messages have put me over the moon. I am humbled that our film is receiving so much love from the audiences," he added. Dulquer continued by expressing that every day on the set of a film is a new learning experience for him. He concluded his note with, "A big hug to each one of you who are giving our film an opportunity to entertain you, we are glad to be a part of your Onam. We thank our audiences from the bottom of our hearts."

Will there be a sequel to King of Kotha?

During an event in Kochi, Dulquer Salmaan opened up on the possibility of a sequel to King of Kotha and gave a subtle hint to the audience. He said, "f you (audiences) end up cherishing the film to that extent and embrace it wholeheartedly, we will certainly contemplate a sequel." However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.