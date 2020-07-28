Dulquer Salmaan Gives Fans 'sneak-peek' Of 'Kurup' On His Birthday; Watch Video

As Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his 34th birthday today, July 28, the actor recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his upcoming film Kurup. Dulquer Salmaan, earlier today, released a promotional video, which features the actor looking sharp in vintage clothing as the criminal, Sukumara Kurup. With the video shared, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that he presented the video to the audience, as the Kurup team has put some finishing touches to the movie before its release. Take a look.

Dulquer's Salmaan gives a sneak-peek

As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments https://t.co/0HJp2MQwIn — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

Also Read | 'India Has 70% Of World's Tigers; Conservation Hass Improved': Javadekar On Tiger Day Eve

In the video, Dulquer Salmaan seems to be playing a pivotal scene from the film, which features his character making a life-altering decision. Soon after the video was uploaded on Twitter, fans showered love on the actor's performance and expressed excitement to watch the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Kurup will be a visual treat for everybody. Enjoy a small sneak peek of what is awaited. Wishing our beloved DQ a happy b'day!!!! Stay safe everybody. @dulQuer

#HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/7Q0EuckrbA — DQ NTE PORALIKAL (@teamdqnp) July 28, 2020

We're eagerly waiting for the massive entry of #Kurup pic.twitter.com/QKcVkBZAed — Bilal Nazar (@Bilal_Bin_Nazar) July 28, 2020

Also Read | India China Faceoff: Army Chief Lauds Supreme Sacrifice Of Jawans, Offers Condolences

All about Kurup:

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, Kurup narrates the story of one of the most celebrated criminals of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy and Anand Bal in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read | 'India Has 70% Of World's Tigers; Conservation Hass Improved': Javadekar On Tiger Day Eve

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday bash

Dulquer celebrated his 34th birthday at his Kochi residence in the presence of family and friends, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from Dulquer’s birthday bash, which features the actor feeding a piece of cake to the ‘best burger chef in town’. Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya Menon too, shared a happy picture with Dulquer, which features her posing happily with the actor.

With the picture shared, Supriya Menon wished Dulquer Salmaan ‘the best that the year ahead has to offer and lots more'. American-Indian actor Gregory Jacob, too, was present at the occasion and shared a collage of snippets from Dulquer Salmaan's bash. The picture features Gregory feeding Dulquer Salmaan some cake, while the actor reciprocates to the gesture by doing the same.

Also Read | India China Faceoff: Army Chief Lauds Supreme Sacrifice Of Jawans, Offers Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.