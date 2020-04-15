Dulquer Salmaan Reveals How He Met & Got Married To Amal Sufiya; Read Here

It seems that Dulquer Salmaan shares a love-cum-arrange marriage with wife Amal Sufiya. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Salmaan opened up how he met his wife for the first time and how the families agreed to get them married. When he returned from the US where he was studying, his family was keen on getting him married.

Dulquer Salmaan on how he met his wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his friends suggested one of his juniors from school, a girl who was 5 years younger than him. Surprisingly, Dulquer kept running into Amal Sufiya during most of his outings. Whenever he went for dinner, he'd run into her and he even ran into her when he went for the movies. Salmaan took these unexpected meetings as a celestial sign and decided to get married to her.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi Rao Hydari To Star In Choreographer Brindha's Debut 'Hey Sinamika'

The actor finally gathered the courage to talk to Amal Sufiya and asked her out for coffee. He revealed that he quickly informed his parents and the families met and connected instantly. He further added that it can be said that they had a love-cum-arrange marriage. He also spoke about his 2.5-year-old daughter who is very talkative and entertains the family throughout the day.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Strikes Gold With His Maiden Production 'Varane Avashyamund'

Amal Sufiya and Dulquer Salmaan got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011. They welcomed their baby girl Maryam in 2017. In the same interview, Dulquer also opened up about how his wife responds to all the female attention that he gets. When asked if Amal Sufiya feels insecure with all the female attention he gets, Dulquer Salmaan responded that she is not at all insecure. He added that he also asks her to comment for him at times.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Fanboys Over Suresh Raina, Cricketer Calls Him A 'brother'

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Reveals If His Wife Amal Sufiya Is Insecure Of The Attention He Gets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.