Dulquer Salmaan On ‘worst’ Part Of Being Married: As Actors We Are Conflicted…

Dulquer Salmaan is a popular Indian actor who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry. The actor recently made headlines because of his single titled Heeriye with Jasleen Royal . Now, he is in the limelight again, in an interview, he made some confessions about his reel and real life.

3 things you need to know

Dulquer Salmaan's song Heeriye with Jasleen Royal was released on July 25.

The actor is currently gearing up for his King of Kotha.

Dulquer Salmaan shares an insight into his personal life.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about the best and worst parts about his married life

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his married life. He was asked to share the best and worst parts about being married. Replying to this, he said: "The best part is my house, it’s like a nest. It’s my happy safe place. The worst… I think as actors we’re conflicted about ambition and greed when it comes to work."

(Dulquer Salmaan got married to Amal back in December 2011. | Image: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

He further revealed that as an artist it gets difficult to strike a balance and said, "I feel like artists probably should just be unmarried." The King of Kotha actor also shared the things he hates and loves about his wife Amal. He said that he loves her calm nature. While talking about the things he dislikes in her, he said, "I dislike that she sometimes… I would like for her to acknowledge the fact that I am a pretty popular successful desired actor my wife has no notion of this whatsoever."

Dulquer Salman on his best onscreen chemistry and favourite Bollywood couple

In the same interview, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about who he shared the best onscreen chemistry. He said that because of Sita Ramam, it will be Mrunal Thakur. However, previously, he shared good chemistry with Nithya after OK Kanmani. He said, "I think it is always a combination of the pairing and a film." He further talked about his favourite Bollywood couple and said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are his favourite pair in showbiz.