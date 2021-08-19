Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Heartfelt Note For His Close Friend Sunny Wayne On His Birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne's friendship dates almost a decade. The actors began their acting career together with the 2012 film Second Show. As Sunny Wayne is celebrating his birthday today on August 19, 2021, the Karwaan actor penned a heartfelt note for his friend. He also mentioned how he considers Wayne's every victory as his own hinting at their close friendship.

Dulquer Salmaan's heartfelt note on Sunny Wayne's birthday

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram handle to wish his close friend Sunny Wayne on his birthday. He shared a photo from the sets of one of his upcoming films and penned a heartfelt caption for him. He mentioned how their friendship dates long back and praised Wayne for his critically acclaimed films. He wrote, "Sunnycha !!! Here’s wishing you the happiest of birthdays !! I’m so so proud of all the wonderful films you are doing. The amazing response and all the critical acclaim. Every victory of yours seems like my own! Always rooting for you and cheering you on. Love you and Kunju to bits! Happy birthday again the Kurudi to my Lalu, the Suni to my Kasi !! 🤗🤗😘😘❤️❤️❤️." Wayne thanked Salmaan with several hug emojis in the comment section.

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne to star in Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne have collaborated for many movies including Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Annmariya Kalippilaanu. The two are now set to reunite in the upcoming film Kurup. Earlier this year, Dulquer Salmaan shared a poster of Kurup featuring him and Sunny Wayne. The actor shared the post to mark nine years of the release of his film Second Show. He thanked his co-actors for their constant support. He wrote, "This day 9 years ago our film Second Show released in cinemas. It marked the debut of a whole lot of newcomers including yours truly. Today I embarked on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive. " he further wrote, "For that and for your constant support and love, a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. To all of my colleagues and to the various industries it’s a privilege to work alongside all of you in this magical wonderland. Praying for this year to mark some fantastic movies and good health and cheer to all of you. To express my gratitude here’s a little #Kurup cheer! My wonderful team of Second Show, we’ve come full circle 9 years later!."

IMAGE: DULQUER SALMAAN'S INSTAGRAM