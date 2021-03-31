Dulquer Salmaan Reveals 'Salute' Official Teaser Release Date; Asks 'you All Ready?'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Rosshan Andrrews's Salute. The Bangalore Days actor took to his Instagram to share the Salute teaser date, along with his look in the movie. Read more about Dulquer Salmaan's Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute teaser date

The actor shared a poster of his upcoming movie Salute and also announced that the official teaser of the movie will be releasing on 4th April 2021. The actor, while sharing the post, asked his fans and followers in the caption if they were excited about the movie's teaser and that there were only 5 days remaining for the teaser to release.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller film which he will also be producing under his banner, Wayfarer Films. The movie will also star Diana Penty and Manoj K. Jayan in lead roles opposite Salmaan. The actor will be playing the role of Inspector Aravind Karunakaran in the movie.

Friends and fans react to Dulquer Salmaan's Salute teaser date

The movie's female lead Diana Penty left a comment on the actor's post. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor also left a comment on the post. Fans quickly filled the comment section with heart and heart eyes emoticons. Most of the fans commented that they were waiting for the movie's teaser to release.

A look at Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

The actor will be seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The actor will also be producing the movie under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The movie is a Malayalam biographical crime thriller film based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals of India. The movie has an ensemble cast that features actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon. The Zoya Factor actor recently announced the teaser release on his Instagram.

The actor will also be seen in the romantic comedy movie Hey Sinamika. The movie will feature Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles opposite Salmaan. The movie is being directed by Brinda. The film tells the story of a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how five years into their marriage, Aditi's character has had enough of her fussy, stay-at-home husband and plans for separation.

Source: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.