Dulquer Salmaan Sings "for The First Time In Tamizh"; "cannot Wait" For Fans To Watch It

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram and revealed that he lent his voice for one of the songs from his upcoming movie Hey Sinamika. While sharing the post, the actor wished his fans and followers 'Happy Vishu'. Hey Sinamika will also feature actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan sings in Tamil for the first time

The actor shared a few pictures of himself from the studio as he recorded the song. While sharing the photos, he appreciated the lyricist, the composer and the music director of the song. He also expressed his excitement about the song as well as the movie. The Karwaan actor wrote, "Got my Vishu Kani and Kaineettam from someone I consider one of my gurus. My dearest Brinda master.

Happy Vishu Everyone! Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction and choreo! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart." He also tagged his co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the post.

Hey Sinamika is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy movie. The movie is directed by Brinda. The movie follows the story of a couple, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, and how five years into their marriage, the wife has had enough of her fussy, stay-at-home husband and plans for a divorce. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Aditi Rao Hydari and fans react to Dulquer Salmaan's latest post

The actor's Hey Sinamika co-star Aditi Rao Hydari left a comment on the post and wrote "yay". The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section. Other fans wrote that they couldn't wait for the song as well as the movie.

Upcoming Dulquer Salmaan's movies

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the biographical crime thriller Kurup. The movie is based on the life of one of the most wanted criminals in India, Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan will be playing the role of Sukumara, the movie will also feature actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 28th May 2021.

The actor will also be seen in the Malayalam action thriller movie Salute. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and will be produced by the actor himself under his production banner. The movie features Diana Penty opposite Salmaan in lead roles. The movie will mark actress Diana Penty's debut in Malayalam movies.

