Dulquer Salmaan's 'behind-the-scene' Photos That Perfectly Capture His Love For Nature!

Charlie actor Dulquer Salmaan is known for his power-packed performance and boyish charm in South Indian cinema. The 34-year-old actor, soon to be seen in the crime drama movie Kurup, shares personal and professional moments with his fans on Instagram. From selfies with his co-stars to behind-the-scenes, here are Dulquer Salmaan's photos on Instagram that captured nature while on the shoot.

Dulquer Salman's shoot diaries

The young actor recently took to his Instagram to share a striking picture with his friends. In the picture, four people rowed a boat in the lake and the actor managed to perfectly capture the scenic view of the sun reflecting in the waters. In the caption, Dulquer mentioned his friend Prashanna Babu writing, 'capturing Prashanna Babu at doing what he does best!'. He added the hashtags #shootdiaries and #nofilterneeded to the post.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kashmir shoot

Continuing the saga of scenic pictures, the actor uploaded snaps on Instagram from his shoot in Kashmir. In the picture, the actor stood before a bridge sporting a pair of sunglasses and a beanie. He captioned the post writing, 'In love with Kashmir and all of its boundless beauty!'.

Dulquer Salmaan's love for Mother Nature

The young actor took to his Instagram to share a stunning picture he captured of Mother Nature. In the photo, the actor stood in front of a huge tree while covered in white fog. Marveling at the picturesque view in front of him, Salmaan wrote in the caption, 'How small one feels against Mother Nature!'. He credited Abhilash Joshy for the picture in the post.

Dulquer Salmaan's black silhouette

While on his way to the shooting of his upcoming movie, Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan could not help himself from capturing the captivating view of mountains and green fields. The actor took to his Instagram to share multiple snaps of his journey to the shoot and stopping by to click pictures of nature. He uploaded his candid picture sporting an all-black outfit.

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup captures'

Adding to the posts of his BTS of Kurup shoots, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram to share multiple pictures of fields in Gujarat. In the pictures uploaded, the actor captured the plain fields and sunrise of Gujarat. He captioned the post writing, 'Kurup

Sights and Sounds'.

