Dulquer Salmaan Rekindles Old Hobby, Says 'I Picked It Up After Ages'

Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, shared a painting he made recently. Sharing it on his social media, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "I picked up a paintbrush and paints after probably high school. Naturally, it had to be a car or bike!". (sic) Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that his daughter Maryam inspired him to rekindle his old hobby. He said, "Thanks to Marie!". (sic)

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post:

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 7 years of Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

Dulquer Salmaan dedicated his painting to the team of his movie- Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. He said, "Perfect ode to #7yearsofNPCB." (sic) Interestingly the Dulquer Salmaan starrer completed seven years of its release on August 9.

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a youngster, who takes a road trip to find his lady love. Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi directed and produced by Sameer Thahir released on August 9, 2013. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer was a hit at the box office.

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan?

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the real-life story of one of the most notorious criminals of Kerala- Sukumaran Kurup. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer also features Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. The makers of the film shared a short video of the forthcoming movie on the actor's 34th birthday, here's a look at the video:

Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan also has Hey Sinamika. The upcomer will mark the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda. The movie that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, interestingly got its title from Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movie OK Kanmani's song- Aye Sinamika. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. The upcomer is produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One.

