Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha Trailer Gets A Release Date, To Be Attached To Jailer

King of Kotha will be making its theatrical debut on August 24. Several posters of the movie were unveiled by the makers over the past few weeks. Now, here is an update about the trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan-led movie.

2 things you need to know

King of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles.

King of Kotha’s trailer is to be attached with Jailer

The makers of King of Kotha announced on Monday, August 7, that the trailer of the film will be out on August 9. Another exciting update is that it will be attached to Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer, which will be released in theatres August 10. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is touted to be a gangster movie and will feature plenty of action scenes.

(Trailer announcement poster shared by the makers of KoK on X, formerly known as Twitter)

What do we know about King of Kotha?

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, King of Kotha will also star Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Sudhi Koppa. The supporting cast includes Shanthi Krishna, Senthil Krishna, Rajesh Sharma, Saran Shakthi, Rititka Singh, and Manju Vani.

The film’s production started back in September 2022. The shoot was wrapped up in May 2023. Reportedly, the final shooting schedule of KoK took place in Kochi and along Valappu Beach. The movie is set to hit the screens this Onam. The pan-India film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada

Before King of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Raj and DK's Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. He also has a movie with Venky Atluri in his kitty.