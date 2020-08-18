Dulquer Salmaan-produced 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' To Premiere On Netflix Soon; Read Details

Dulquer Salmaan-produced Maniyarayile Ashokan will exclusively release on streaming platform Netflix in the last week of August. A few weeks ago, the OTT platform Netflix shared details about their August releases online, which revealed that Maniyarayile Ashokan will release on the streaming platform soon.

The movie, starring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran will premiere on the OTT platform on August 31, 2020. The film was initially supposed to release in theatres, however, due to the pandemic, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release.

With love,

Your friendly neighbourhood Netflix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GnCFEUflis — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 15, 2020

Here's a poster of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan':

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Dulquer's Fan-made Clip Surfaces Online, Fans Ask For 'film Together'

All details about Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan, starring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, narrates the light-hearted love story of central character Ashokan. The movie also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, SV Krishna Shankar, Shritha Sivadas, and others in prominent roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Shamzu Zayba and the debut of Magesh Bogi, who has written the story of Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Vineeth Krishnan, who has written the script and screenplay of the movie.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Heading To OTT Amid Piracy Fears?

The music of Maniyarayile Ashokan is composed by debutant Sreehari K Nair. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by Sajad Kakku, and editing is done by Appu N. Bhattathiri. Maniyarayile Ashokan is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production banner.

A few days ago, the second song of the film was released online. The song, titled Peyyum Nilavu was released on Sunday, August 15, 2020. The song composed by Sreehari K Nair and sung by KS Harisankar has crossed 8 lakh views in two days. Check out the song here:

Also Read | Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani Opens Up About OTT Platforms Becoming New Theatres For Filmmakers

Dulquer Salmaan's next ventures as producer

Besides Maniyarayile Ashokan, Dulquer Salmaan will be producing Srinath Rajendran's Kurup under his production banner. The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the real-life story of one of the most notorious criminals of Kerala- Sukumaran Kurup.

The movie also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. On Dulquer Salmaan's 34th birthday, the official teaser of the film was released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Rekindles Old Hobby, Says 'I Picked It Up After Ages'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.