Dulquer Salmaan’s Daughter Turns 3; Nazriya Nazim, Sobhita Dhulipala Pour In Wishes

On Monday, Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam celebrated her third birthday. Following which, Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note, wishing his daughter on her birthday and embracing her cute and little antics. He wrote: "Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!”," (sic).

Check out the post:

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Apologises After Trolls Slam His Family Over A Scene In Varane Avashyamund

Besides, Dulquer Salmaan, actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Prithviraj, Kajal Aggarwal among others too wished little Maryam on her birthday. While Prithviraj posted a heart emoji, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kajal Aggarwal sent in adorable wishes. Here are some birthday wishes posted by Dulquer Salmaan's industry friends, check them out:

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan’s Heartfelt Post For Daughter Maryam’s Birthday Is Cute Beyond Measure

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim And Fahadh Faasil’s Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's Bangalore Days co-star and good friend Nazriya Fahad seemed to miss Maryam on her birthday. Nazriya took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Dulquer Salmaan's daughter playing with a toy. Wishing Maryam, Nazriya Nazim also expressed her desire to meet her amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim Talks About Playing Esther In 'Trance'; Says 'Anwar Rasheed Helped Me'

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund. The movie, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother and daughter who are trying their tooth and nail to make ends meet. Varane Avashyamund was Dulquer Salmaan's maiden production under his banner Wayfarer Films. The Shobana and Suresh Gopi starrer reportedly collected about 17 crores at the domestic circuit and a total of 31 crores at the box office.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie based on notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead. Meanwhile, actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chako, Tovino Thomas, among others have been roped in to play prominent roles. The Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhuliapala starrer is currently in post-production. The upcomer bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films is expected to hit the marquee by the end of this year. Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of movies in his kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.