DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mumbai Police Was Set To Have Another Actor For Jacob's Role?

Prithiviraj Sukumaran has been a part of a variety of movies in his entire career so far one of which includes a popular Malayalam movie, Mumbai Police. He essayed the lead role in the movie while there were several other talented actors alongside the actor in the film. It is a lesser-known fact that one of the vital characters in the film was first offered to the Tamil actor, Arya but it later went to another actor. Read further ahead to know more Mumbai Police trivia.

Mumbai Police trivia

Mumbai Police is one of the well-known Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies that gained immense love and appreciation from the fans. According to the reports by IMDB, Tamil actor, Arya was first considered for the role of ACP Aryan John Jacob in the film but the role later went to Jayasurya. The role of ACP Aryan John Jacob IPS was quite significant in the film as it was the friend of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, ACP Antony Moses IPS. Another Mumbai Police trivia included the fact of how it was the first-ever Mollywood film that sampled LGBT in its plot.

Mumbai police plot

The plot of the film revolved around the life of ACP Antony Moses IPS who suffers from a partial memory loss during an accident right before he was about to reveal the name of the murderer to his brother-in-law, the Commissioner of Police. As the name of the murderer still remains hidden due to the memory loss of Antony Moses, his brother-in-law helps him recall how his friend was killed during an award ceremony at the police parade ground. The story then continues with the Commissioner reassigning him for the case and showcases how he again puts together everything and finds out who the murderer was.

Mumbai Police cast

The movie cast included Rahman as Commissioner Farhan Aman IPS, Hima Davis as Rebecca, Jayasurya as ACP Aryan John Jacob IPS, Aparna Nair as ASP Rakhee Menon IPS, Captain Raju as IGP Gopinathan Nair IPS, Kunchan as ASI Sudhakaran Nair, Riyaz Khan as Sharpshooting Expert, Harish Uthaman as Roy, Mukundan as Captain Sreenivasa Kartha, Deepa Rahul Easwar as Annie Farhan, etc.

