DYK R Madhavan Once Helped Raise Rs 45,000 For Charity As A Guest Cook For The Banyan?

Before actor R Madhavan stepped into the world of acting, he worked on a sandalwood talc ad and took up several other projects. Later, in 1996, he made his first appearance in a feature film titled Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him. The actor has actively supported several organisations and many fans might not be aware that he loves cooking as well. As per a Full Movie Box report, he appeared as a guest cook and raised Rs 45,000 by cooking a dosa for a charity auction with a newly launched restaurant in Chennai.

When R Madhavan helped raise money for a charity

More so, R Madhavan also sponsored Chennai-based charity, The Banyan, and appeared in the charity musicals Netru, Indru, Naalai directed by Mani Ratnam. The report added that the actor was part of the AIDS awareness program launched by Richard Gere of India and helped advertise the A Time for Heroes campaign featured in the short film. R Madhavan is also a part of the PETA India community and he was named as the organisation's 'Person of the Year' in 2012.

It was in 2017 when Madhavan posted a picture of himself while preparing a meal. The caption read, "Time for the boys to cook... and the ladies to put their feet up and relax. Ha ha ha." The picture was taken in Virginia and the actor was seen helping two other people. The 50-year-old star's post was flooded with comments. A fan wrote, "Why is he so perfect?".

On the work front, R Madhavan recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie, Rocketry. Written and directed by R Madhavan, Rocketry stars the actor himself in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2021 and is shot in Tamil, Hindi and English. It will also be dubbed in Telugu and Kannada languages. The movie is produced by Sarita Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan. Apart from this, in February, the actor also received the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur. "So very humbled and grateful on being conferred This is an honour and a responsibility now," he wrote while sharing a picture of himself.