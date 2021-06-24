'Eeran Mukil' From 'Cold Case' Releases; Netizens Love Prithviraj & Aditi Balan's 'combo'

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming investigative horror film Cold Case is gearing up for its release. The trailer of the film was dropped on June 21, 2201, and has taken social media by storm. Recently, the makers of the film released a song titled Eeran Mukil. Take a look at how netizens have reacted to it.

Netizens react to Eeran Mukil from Cold Case

This soft ballad is sung by Harishankar K S while the lyrics are penned by Sreenath V Nath. The music for this song is composed by Prakash Alex. Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared the video of this song on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Eeran Mukil – Song Step into the world of dark mysteries and secrets with #EeranMukil, out now!” The song shares glimpses of the film wherein Prithviraj can be seen donning his thinking cap and connecting the dots to find out who the killer is in the film.

As soon as Prithviraj’s post was shared, fans rushed in to shower love on it. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while several others have commented using the fire emojis. Netizens have also expressed excitement and said that they are ‘waiting’ for the film to release. See their reactions below.

Fans also commented on Amazon Prime Video India’s YouTube channel to express their thoughts about this song. One of them has written this is a ‘feel good song’ while another wrote that they love this cover by Harishankar K S and Prithvi and Aditi Balan’s ‘combo’ looks good as well. See their comments below.

Cold Case trailer

The trailer of this film begins with a psychic who says to Medha that there are many illogical thoughts in the world and there are questions that have no answers. She also goes on to say that the sea of undiscovered secrets is vast. Prithviraj’s character, Sathyajith, is introduced by one of the policemen who also calls him a ‘gentleman’. Then, the case is shed light on. A mutilated skull is found in a garbage bag near the lake. After an initial investigation, Sathyajith deduces this to be a ‘cold-blooded homicide’. He believes the killer is around them and starts working on how to nab him/her. The films’ cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad and Athmiya among others. It is slated to release on June 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

