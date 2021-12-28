'Eesvaran' Actor Nidhhi Agerwal Reveals She Has Upcoming B'wood Plans In An AMA

One of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry, Nidhhi Agerwal recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Twitter. The actor established herself as an actor in Tollywood over the years with her films like iSmart Shankar, Mr. Majnu, Eeswaran and more. Although, she is yet to make a place in Bollywood, as per her response to a fan, Agerwal is looking forward to connecting with Hindi cinemagoers soon.

Nidhhi Agerwal on her Bollywood plans

On December 28, the 28-year-old interacted with her fans via an Ask Me Anything session on her Twitter handle @AgerwalNidhhi where fans asked the actor about her personal as well professional life. A fan interested in Agerwal's Bollywood plans tweeted, ''#AskNidhhi is there any Bollywood project you are working on or any surprise for your North-Indian fans in the new year??'' Answering their question, Agerwal simply answered, ''Yes! Very soon'' and added a couple of white heart emojis.

For the unversed, the actor made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff. Although the movie failed to perform exceptionally well among the critics as well as at the box office, Nidhhi Agerwal managed to charm the audience with her captivating acting and dancing skills. However, the actor remained absent from the big screen in Bollywood as she went on to appear in numerous South Indian movies.

She was last seen grooving to the beats of Saath Kya Nibhaoge with Sonu Sood. After revealing working on a Bollywood project, fans now await an official announcement for the same from the actor.

More on Nidhhi Agerwal

The young actor is currently gearing up for the release of the period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan. The actor also dished about the film in the AKA session as she revealed that it is going to be her favourite movie by tweeting, ''It’s going to be #HariHaraVeeraMallu''. Earlier, the actor received a birthday gift from the makers of the film as they released her first look from the film. Sharing the poster, she wrote, ''The best bday gift, my first poster as #panchami with my favourite @PawanKalyan sir directed by the most talented @DirKrish sir who is blowing my mind everyday on set and the legendary producer #amrathnam sir.. thank you #HariHaraVeeraMallu @HHVMFilm @mmkeeravani''

The best bday gift, my first poster as #panchami ❤️🧿 with my favourite @PawanKalyan sir directed by the most talented @DirKrish sir who is blowing my mind everyday on set and the legendary producer #amrathnam sir.. thank you 🙏🏼🧿🤍 #HariHaraVeeraMallu @HHVMFilm @mmkeeravani pic.twitter.com/stwlx4Y0f9 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) August 17, 2021

Image: Instagram/@nidhhiagerwal