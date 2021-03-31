Ehan Bhatt, Tenzin Dalha, Edilsy Vargas Shine In THIS Still From AR Rahman's '99 Songs'

AR Rahman is all geared up for his upcoming movie 99 Songs, which is being bankrolled by the music maestro himself. He recently shared a beautiful glimpse from the movie featuring Ehan Bhatt, Tenzin Dalha and Edilsy Vargas and received tons of compliments from his fans on social media. Take a look at the cast of AR Rahman’s upcoming movie, 99 Songs.

A glimpse of AR Rahman’s upcoming project, 99 Songs

AR Rahman recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this vibrant still from his upcoming movie 99 Songs, in which three lead artists can be seen sharing a cute moment together. In the photo, actors namely Ehan Bhatt, Tenzin Dalha and Edilsy Vargas can be seen sitting together listening to songs and sharing a good laugh with each other.

In the caption, he introduced the characters of his film and stated that Jay, Polo and Sophie were friends forever. He then added these roles will be essayed by Ehan, Tenzin and Edilsy and later tagged them in the post along with other cast and crew from the movie.

All the fans were delighted to see this stunning photo and took to the comments section to drop in numerous heart symbols. Many of his fans also added that he did not really have to promote his film as they will anyway watch it. Some of the fans also added this movie was one of the much-awaited ones for all the music lovers and stated how they were hoping it to be something new. Many fans also praised actor Ehan Bhatt through the comments and added hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict they found him adorable in the movie still. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions and see how they showered the photo with love and praises.





99 Songs cast

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, this multi-lingual musical romance movie will involve actors namely Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Ranjit Barot, Thomson Andrews, Rahul Ram, Kurush Deboo, Ashwath Bhatt and others. The movie is slated to release on April 16, 2021, along with the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions simultaneously.

Image Source- AR Rahman's Instagram

