EXCLUSIVE| Nikhil Siddhartha On Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes Win: 'RRR Deserves Oscars'

'Naatu Naatu', the hit song from the international blockbuster film 'RRR', won the award for the 'best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the coveted award is the first time that an Indian and Asian production has won a Golden Globe.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' had also been nominated in the 'best picture-non English' category and lost out to Argentina's historical drama 'Argentina, 1985'.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor in an exclusive interview, Telegu actor Nikhil Sidhartha expressed how ecstatic he was about RRR's success at the prestigious awards saying that the film has made India proud.

'So proud that a Telugu film has achieved this': Nikhil Sidhartha

The Karthikeya actor said, "I believe RRR has been such an amazing film and has made India proud across the globe. India and the world have given so many awards to the film, so I believe that the award is secondary. Its box office verdict has been amazing. I am so proud that a Telugu film, moreover an Indian film has achieved this."

The South star added that the success of Rajamouli's film will motivate Indian actors to work harder.

"Rajamouli sir has created a path by breaking the language barrier. I am happy that the film is motivating all of us to work harder. RRR's success will boost the reach of not just South films but other regional films like Bengali, Marathi and Punjabi. If you make a film with love, passion and quality, it will reach the hearts of the audience," he told Republic.

On whether he thinks 'RRR' deserves to win at the Oscars, Nikhil Sidhartha said, "RRR has always deserved Oscars, there is not a question about that. I even think Lagaan deserved an Oscar. I hope RRR marks Indian cinema on the globe."

'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.