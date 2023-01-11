EXCLUSIVE| Producer Vijay On 'Kantara 2': 'Rishab Shetty Has An Idea, Script Under Work'

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', which qualified for the Oscars 2023 reminder list under two categories namely 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor', has made a mark at the global level. The film which was made on a humble budget of merely Rs 16 crore, won many hearts across the globe and garnered a whopping Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide. Owing to the film's success, Hombale Films - the film's production house, announced 'Kantara' franchise. The makers, however, didn't provide more information on the same.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Hombale Films' owner and 'Kantara' producer Vijay Kirangadur has revealed that the film's script is under work.

He said, " For now we have just decided that we will turn Kantara into a franchise, but we are not sure if it's going to be a prequel or a sequel. This morning (January 10), I was discussing it with Rishab, he has taken a week's time to come up with a script. He already has an idea in his mind, he's getting into scripting. In 2-3 weeks' time we will know if it's a prequel or a sequel. But, definitely, there's a part 2 happening."

'Kantara' shortlisted in Oscars 2023 reminder list

On January 10, 'Kantara' along with a few others was shortlisted in the Oscars 2023 reminder list, which means the film is now eligible for the Oscars members to vote and push it for nominations. The Oscars nomination will be announced on January 24.

Sharing the news and expressing his joy, Rishab Shetty on his Twitter wrote: "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars."

'Kantara', originally made in Kannada, released on September 30 in Karnataka. The film is based on the folklore Bhoota Kola (a ritual dance performance). Rishab Shetty is the writer, director, and lead actor in the film.

Owing to the film's massive success, the makers of 'Kantara' later released the film in various Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

