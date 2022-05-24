Fahadh Faasil Gears Up For The Shooting Of Mari Selvaraj-directorial 'Maamannan'; See Pics

Fahadh Faasil currently has several films in the pipeline, including Maamannan, which will see him in the lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film will be helmed by Mari Selvaraj and the actor is now gearing up to begin shooting for the movie. The film’s editor took to social media to share a picture of the actor and the team on the sets of the film as they begin shooting.

Fahadh Faasil to begin shooting for his next film Maamannan

The popular actor is all set to step onto the sets of his next film and the movie's editor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse from the sets of Maamannan. In the picture, The team can be seen handing the actor two beautiful bouquets of flowers as they smile from ear to ear. In the caption of the post, the editor Selva RK confirmed that the actor had joined the sets of the film and several fans and followers wished him their best as he began a new project.

More about Maamannan

Mari Selvaraj’s next project will see Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu coming together on the big screen. The film will be backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house Red Giant Movies and the actor will also play a role in the film. Keerthy Suresh joined the sets of the film earlier this year in March, and the makers shared a picture of her and the entire team ahead of the shoot. They wrote, "Lights, Camera & Action. The shooting for #MAAMANNAN begins today."

Fahadh Faasil's films

Fahadh Faasil is all set for the release of his film Vikram, in which he will take on a pivotal role alongside Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been a much-awaited release in the industry and its release has been postponed on several occasions owing to the pandemic. The recently released trailer of the film featured the trio in some action-packed sequences and promised the audience an entertaining watch. The film will hit the big screens on June 3, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the power-packed trio sharing the screen for the first time.

Image: Twitter/@EditorSelva