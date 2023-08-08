Fahadh Faasil's Wife Pens Birthday Note For Pushpa 2 Star, Credits Mammootty For Sweet Pic

Indian actor Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today. While wishes have been pouring in for him from friends and family, his wife Nazriya Nazim too penned a birthday wish for him. Not only is the wish special, but the person who clicked the picture is also an interesting one.

Pushpa actor Fahad Faasil is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

He tied the knot with Nazriya Nazim in 2014.

Nazriya works in the Malayalam and Tamil language industry

Nazriya Nazim wishes ‘star’ Fahadh Faasil a happy birthday



In the love-filled birthday post for her social media-elusive husband, Nazriya wrote, “Happy birthday my ⭐️Love u shanu !!!! Shine on u diamond No one like u !!!! The best is yet to come ! The bestest friend …..We Love u” But what made the note interesting was the person who clicked the photo attached to Nazriya’s post and that’s none other than Mammootty. The actress added that he is their “favourite”.

(The actress posted a heartfelt birthday wish full of good adjectives for her husband. | Image: Instagram)



The veteran actor shares a close bond with both Fahadh and Nazriya. They are also on good terms with his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. To note, Nazriya started her career as an actress with Mammootty’s film Palunku. Mammootty also worked with Fahadh’s father Faasil.



Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil’s relationship



To recall, Nazriya and Fahadh got engaged on January 20, 2014, after working on the film Bangalore Days where they portrayed the role of husband and wife. A few months later in August, they tied the knot in Trivandrum. On the work front, Fahadh will soon reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2.