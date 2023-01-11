Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Cheer As RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Big At Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song, for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday. Music director MM Keeravaani broke down in tears as he went up on the stage to accept the award.

In his acceptance speech, the music director thanked the film's director SS Rajamouli and the two stars N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan. "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina," said Keeravaani.

Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing," Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" were among the nominees against Naatu Naatu.

Music maestro AR Rahman also congratulated the RRR team and called the moment 'Incredible'.

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam at the beginning of this year. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.