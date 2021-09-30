From 'Doctor' To 'Maha Samudram,' South Indian Movies To Watch In October

With the government relaxing the COVID-19 curbs, several states are soon to enjoy the reopening of the theatres although they are running on 50% occupancy. While the film industry suffered a major blow during the pandemic, the makers diverted to OTT releases to reach more audiences which resulted in the boom of digital platforms in the past two years. Benefiting from the same, the South film industry witnessed a flourishing growth with several major movies lined up for theatrical as well as OTT releases.

Here is a list of South Indian movies, from Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor to Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, which are set to release this month. Check out the top 9 South Indian movies to watch out for in October.

1. Doctor

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan is set to star as well as produce the action film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions along with KJR Studios. The movie will also feature Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Dropping the exciting poster with the caption ''Get ready to visit the #Doctor who can make you sit back, laugh & enjoy!'', the film is set to release in theatres on October 9.

2. Most Eligible Bachelor

Directed by Bhaskar, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is billed as a new-age love story. The movie will also star Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Pragathi, Getup Srinu, Sudigali Sudheer in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The film is set to release on October 15 in theatres.

3. Kotigobba 3

Starring Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles, the upcoming drama thriller is directed by Shiva Karthik. The third instalment of the popular Kotigobba franchise is already creating a major stir ahead of its release. The film is set to hit the silver screens on October 14.

4. Salaga

Featuring popular actors like Dhananjay, Nagabhushana, BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu in significant roles, the action flick is directed by Duniya Vijay, who also plays the lead role in the film. This venture will mark Vijay's directorial debut in the film industry. The movie is set to release in theatres on October 14.

5. Varudu Kaavalenu

One of the most highly anticipated romantic drama Varudu Kaavalenu is gearing up to grace the theatres on October 15. The movie stars Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in the lead role and their looks from the movie has already fueled the anticipation of the fans. The film is helmed by Lakshmi Sowjanya.

6. Bhramam

The Malayalam-language black comedy Bhramam had created major buzz on the internet with its trailer. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashii Khanna and Mamta Mohandas, the movie is the official remake of the Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun. Opting for an OTT release, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

7. Rudra Thandavam

Starring Richard Rishi, Gautham Menon, and Darsha Gupta in significant roles, the forthcoming Tamil film is directed by Mohan G. The film is all set to grace the theatres on October 1.

8. Republic

Directed by Deva Katta, Republic promises a thrilling story revolving around the theme of democracy. Starring actors like Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan and more in pivotal roles, the movie will release on October 1 in theatres.

9. Maha Samudram

Starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in significant roles, the movie promises an intense love story filled with drama and action. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the movie is touted amongst the highly anticipated films of the month. It is set to grace the theatres on October 14.

Image: Instagram/@actorshaurya/imsharwanand/sivakarthikeyan