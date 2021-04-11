From 'The Priest' To 'Marakkar': A List Of Manju Warrier Movies Coming Out In 2021

Manju Warrier has a number of exciting movies in her kitty for the year 2021, some of these have already released and garnered major acclaim while the others are soon to arrive and are eagerly awaited. The actor recently starred in The Priest alongside Mammootty, and the movie has received quite some appreciation for the performances. Scroll along and take a look at the movies featuring Manju Warrier in the year 2021.

Manju Warrier starring movies of 2021

The Priest

The Priest starred Manju Warrier as Susan Cherian and marked the first collaboration of her with actor Mammootty. The movie was helmed by Jofin Chacko marking his debut as a director. The movie was produced by B. Unnikrishnan along with Anto Joseph and released in theatres on March 11, 2021, after being pushed from its earlier slated release date of July 31, 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Audiences and critics gave majorly positive reviews to the movie, and the actors' performances received acclaim.

Chathur Mukham

Chathur Mukham stars Manju Warrier in the lead role with Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley Lopez, with a supporting cast including Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David. The techno-horror mystery thriller film is helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. Its screenplay is written by K. Abhayakumar and Anil Kurian. The movie released in theatres on April 8, 2021.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will see Warrier playing a supporting role along with an ensemble cast including Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, Pranav Mohanlal, and Nedumudi Venu and lead by Mohanlal. The movie is an Indian epic historical war film, that is both written and directed by Priyadarshan. It chronicles around the story of the naval commander Zamorin of Calicut, who was known for protecting the Malabar Coast from the Portuguese Invasion. The movie is slated to arrive in theatres next month, on May 13, 2021.

Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill will star Manju Warrier, playing the role of Parvathi and marks the comeback of director Santosh Shivan to the Mollywood industry after a hiatus of almost 7 years. The movie will also include Kalidas Jayaram, Shaylee Krishen and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Shivan in collaboration with M.Prashanth Das, and a release date has not been announced yet.

Apart from these, Manju Warrier will also star in movies such as Kayattam, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu and Meri Aawaz Suno, through 2021.

