'Gaali Sampath' Makers Announce OTT Premiere Date Within A Week Of Its Theatrical Release

Gaali Sampath is a Telugu film directed by Anish Krishna. Gaali Sampath cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh in the lead, whereas Tanikella Bharani and Satya play supporting roles. The movie was theatrically released on March 11, 2021. It has been only a week since the movie has theatrically released and now, an announcement has been made that the movie will be digitally available soon this month. Read ahead to know more about Gaali Sampath's OTT release date.

Gaali Sampath's OTT release date announced

Gaali Sampath will be making its digital premiere just a week after the theatrical release. Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Aha shared the release date of the film. Sharing a poster of the film, the official handle of the OTT platform for Telugu content wrote, “A fa fa fa faaa fun-filled entertainer coming your way!! #GaaliSampath premieres March 19, only on #ahavideoIN. @sreevishnu29 #RajendraPrasad @anilravipudi #SKrishna #Anish @achu_rajamani”. The movie is among the first mainstream Telugu film to premiere digitally just after a week of its release.

Gaali Sampath’s story revolves around the life of a simple, young man. He meets and falls in love with a girl which results in a few turns in his life. His life is affected by a few incidents. Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu play a father-son duo in the movie. The music of the film is composed by Achu Rajamani. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.3 out of 10.

Zombie Reddy’s OTT release date

Apart from Gaali Sampath, another Telugu film Zombie Reddy will also premiere on the Aha platform. The OTT release date of Zombie Reddy has been announced to be March 26. It is a zombie comedy film directed by Prasanth Varma. The film stars Sajja Teja and Anandhi in the lead. The music of the movie has been composed by Mark K. Robin.

Zombie Reddy is the first zombie film in the Telugu cinema industry. The story of the film revolves around a game developer and his friends. They have to tackle and escape from a rising apocalypse in the region of Rayalaseema. The movie was released on February 5, 2021, and received a positive response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4 out of 10.