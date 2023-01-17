'Game Of Thrones' Star Bella Ramsey Aka Lyanna Mormont Reveals She's 'gender Fluid'

'Game Of Thrones' fame Bella Ramsey, who plays a fan-favourite character of 'Lyanna Mormont' in the hit HBO TV series, has come out as 'genderfluid'.

In an interview with The New York Times, the actress, who's also known for her role as 'Mildred Hubble' in 'The Worst Witch', opened up about her gender identity. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she told NYT.

"Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it. But I knew that if someone called me 'he,' it was a bit exciting," the 19-year-old said.

On papers, Ramsey mentioned that she checks the 'non-binary' option. She also revealed that being put into a category of gender - female and male - is not something that she likes.

"I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn't something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less," she added.

More about Bella Ramsey

On the work front, Bella Ramsey currently stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series 'The Last Of Us'. In the show, she plays the role of a teenager named Ellie who is escorted across the post-apocalyptic United States by smuggler Joel (Pascal). Previously, she has played the role of 'Mildred Hubble' in CBBC series The Worst Witch.

