Gautham Karthik-AR Murugadoss' Upcoming Film Titled '1947 August 16'; First Look Revealed

Tamil actor Gautham Karthik and newcomer Revathy Sharma will be sharing the screen in Pon Kumar's upcoming period drama film 1947 August 16, the first look poster of which was revealed recently. It is being bankrolled by A.R. Murugadoss's production in association with Purple Bull Entertainment, while Sean Roldan is in charge of the music.

The poster showcases Gautham in an intense avatar as he leads a large group of people, seemingly stuck in dire circumstances. The film's shoot has been going on for a long time, with makers likely to wrap it up soon.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 25, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Happy to release the First look of #1947August16 produced by director @Armurugadoss sir in association with @purplebullent All the best to the team." Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss also expressed excitement about the project and mentioned, "Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it!" Take a look.

The film is reportedly in its last leg of shooting, with makers planning to reveal the release date soon. Apart from Revathy and Gautham, the film also stars Vijay TV Pugazh in a pivotal role. The project is based on India’s fight for freedom, chronicling the events a day before and after the country became independent.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss has previously bankrolled Gautham Karthik's 2017 Tamil-language action crime film Rangoon, which proved to be a hit at the box office. Marking the first big outing for Gautham, the film also starred Sana Makbul in the lead role. For the uninitiated, Gautham Karthik made his acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 2013 drama Kadal, post which he went on to star in projects like Yennamo Yedho, Vai Raja Vai, Ivan Thanthiran, and Devarattam among others.

Meanwhile, renowned Tamil filmmaker Murugadoss has worked with superstar Vijay in films like Kaththi and Sarkar, while also having collaborated with Rajinikanth in the action thriller Darbar. He is now said to be developing two scripts for projects starring Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi. Lastly, he has a Hollywood scale animation project in the pipeline.

Image: Twitter/@SIVA_KARTIKEYAN