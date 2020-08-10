Genelia Deshmukh Video-calls Co-actor Siddharth, Celebrates 14 Years Of 'Bommarillu'

Genelia Deshmukh and Siddharth's Telugu romantic comedy-drama film Bommarillu recently completed 14 years of a successful release. To celebrate the milestone, actor Genelia took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful video featuring co-actor Siddharth. She also mentioned about missing the Bommarillu's entire team in her caption. Take a look at Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram post.

Genelia Deshmukh's 'Bommarillu' completes 14 years

On August 9, Genelia Deshmukh shared a video recording from her video call with Siddharth. In the video, both the actors can be seen having a fun conversation, while Genelia had muted their voices and added a song in the background. This Instagram video plays a popular track from Genelia Deshmukh and Siddharth's film Bommarillu, Apudo Ipudo. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor mentioned missing director and writer of the film Bhaskar, producer Dilrajugaru, actor Prakashraj and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Check out her caption below.

Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "N then this happened.. Reunion Missed you Bhaskar, Dilrajugaru, joinprakashraj and @thisisdsp and the entire Bommarillu team â¤ï¸ #14yearsofbommarillu"

Fan reactions

Fans and followers seemed to love this digital reunion. They have dropped hearts and praises in the comment box. One of the users wrote, "Loveeeee this movie n both of youâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Some other fans added, "Its my 1st Telugu film with subtitles.... what a film and from then all film started.... congrats guys", This video made my day... Bommarillu is the movie i watch apart from hindi movies and is my favourite...", "This movie made a good impact mam lots of love Genelia garu" and many others. Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Image credits: Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram comment section

More About Bommarillu

Bommarillu is a romantic comedy film that follows the story of a father and son, where the father's extreme concern for his son and interference in his life leads to bitterness in their relationship. The film marks the directorial debut of Bhaskar. Bommarillu cast ensemble includes Siddharth, Genelia, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha.

The film broke several records at the box office and was regarded as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. The film collected over 25 crores. It was later remade in Tamil as Santosh Subramaniam (2008), in Bengali as Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (2008) and in Odia as Dream Girl (2009).

