'Ghajinikanth' Actor Sayyeshaa Shows Off Her Dancing Skills In Ibiza On A Yacht; Watch

Ghajinikanth actor Sayyeshaa recently uploaded a throwback video where she could be seen dancing to a Tamil song by Prabhu Deva on a yacht in Ibiza. The video is uploaded on Twitter and Instagram by the actor and it gained a lot of positive comments. Take a look at the video and the reactions people had on it.

Sayyeshaa's Post

Idly meets Ibiza?! ðŸ˜±

This is what happens when a tamil girl at heart hears tamil music on a yacht in the land of techno and trance! ðŸ˜‚#lifebeforelockdown pic.twitter.com/bau0CR53EO — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) July 20, 2020

Sayyeshaa recently uploaded a fun video of her dancing on a yacht. The actor is dancing to a Tamil song with blue seas in the background. She is also sporting a colourful short dress and a no-makeup look. At the end of the video, she tosses her sunglasses and then tries putting on like Rajnikanth and continues dancing.

Sayyeshaa also added a fun caption with the post. She mentions that this is what happens when someone plays Tamil music on a yacht. Sayyeshaa wrote - "Idly meets Ibiza?! This is what happens when a tamil girl at heart hears tamil music on a yacht in the land of techno and trance! (#) life before lockdown"

Fans loved the video and responded with positive tweets. Many fans also mentioned that Sayyeshaa danced quite well and looked beautiful. Take a look at the response on the video:

Semmma danceðŸ˜ — Kayal (@Kayal35459869) July 21, 2020

Love this happy girl ! ♥ï¸ðŸ¥° — Shaheen (@ShhaheenAhmeed) July 20, 2020

Nice video ðŸ‘Œ. Beautiful dancing — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) July 20, 2020

She also uploaded the same video on her Instagram with the same caption. Fans on her Instagram account also loved the video. Check out the post:

Sayyeshaa is very active on social media and often uploads videos of her dancing. She also recently uploaded another video of her dancing to the song Taki Taki on Instagram. The actor sported a black sports outfit and moved energetically to the music. The video was shot while in lockdown. She wrote, "Dancing away the lockdown blues!!" and added many hashtags. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Sayyeshaa's Instagram

Many fans and admirers also responded to the post. Many of the fans seemed delighted to see Sayyeshaa dance and said that she looked very good as well. Take a look at all the comments:

Pic Credit: Sayyeshaa's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Sayyeshaa's Instagram

