Gippy Grewal's Recent Family Pictures Win Hearts, Actor Also Drops Hints About New Project

Gippy Grewal, the popular Punjabi actor, has been extremely active on social media, even in quarantine. Gippy is a well-known personality who keeps his fans updated and engaged with his upcoming projects. He recently posted many adorable family pictures and also some BTS videos to keep his fans updated with his work life too. If we scroll down Gippy Grewal’s Instagram, his social media page is fully packed and painted with different pictures of his family, amid the lockdown. Below we have compiled a few-

Gippy Grewal wins hearts with recent family pictures

In most of the pictures which Gippy Grewal posted on his social media, he is seen twinning with his sons. His pictures show that he is a perfect father as he is giving perfect father-son clicks. Also, all posts of Gippy Grewal show a smile on each one of their faces. Here are some of Gippy’s recent family pictures, which are winning the internet.

The current lockdown situation has led to a pause on the day-to-day routine, but on the other hand, it has also given each of us an opportunity to spent some quality time with our families. Going by Gippy Grewal's Instagram, it looks like the actor is making the most of his family time as well. Gippy Grewal's sons seem also smiles in the picture, enjoying their father's company. Check out some more posts shared by the Punjabi superstar

As Gippy Grewal is sharing family pictures on Instagram, he is also making sure to post updates about his new releases. This keeps his fans updated about his work, and one of his recent posts was about his new collaboration. The singer/actor, who has been on a spree of releasing his popular singles even during the lockdown, has shared a poster of his next upcoming song. Gippy Grewal posted this poster of a song that is going to be out on Friday, which is 31st July. His post and caption increased the level of excitement among the fans and gave them information about his latest project

Excited to get associated with this young enthusiatic team @eypcreations 😊 @nikhildwivedi11

Meanwhile, if we talk about his upcoming work on the cinematic front, Gippy Grewal has a lot in his kitty for the audiences. From Gippy Grewal’s own productions to films, the famous personality has a lot of things to offer his fans.

