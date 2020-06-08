Green Signal For Tollywood, TV Industry To Resume Shooting In Telangana

Tollywood, one of the biggest movie industries in the country, is now gearing up to set shop again after shootings can to an abrupt halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a green signal to resume film shootings. Not just movies, a go-ahead has also been given to kick start shootings for television programmes. But all of this comes with a rider that everyone should follow the Covid-19 guidelines and lockdown restrictions in the state.

In this regard, KCR signed on the file pertaining to permission for shootings at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. The CM clarified that film and TV shootings should resume in the state with limited staff and should follow the protocols issued by the by the government. Permission has also been accorded to post-production works which have to follow similar guidelines. The Telangana government however made it clear that movie theatres will not open for the public as the Centre is yet to give a nod for it.

Several prominent film personalities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Allu Arvind, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Koratla Shiva and N Shankar met CM KCR last month to seek permission for film shootings. KCR responded positively and asked officials to prepare guidelines to be followed amidst the pandemic.

State cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and prominent film personalities prepared draft guidelines which was approved by the chief minister. On Monday, Tollywood personalities gave assurance that they will strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Telangana cancels class 10 exams

Meanwhile, the Telangana government decided to promote all Class 10 state syllabus students as it be difficult to hold examinations due to the spread of coronavirus. The exams were supposed to be held in March but were postponed due to COVID outbreak. On Monday, CM KCR decided to cancel the exams altogether. Earlier, the state government decided to conduct exams across the state from June 8- July 5 except in Greater Hyderabad as it was a red zone. However, now it has been decided that all the 5,34,903 students will be passed and grade sheets will be given based on their internal assessment in the academic year. The government will soon take a decision on the degree/post-graduate courses' examinations based on the situation that will prevail in the future.

