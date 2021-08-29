Hansika Motwani Calls Allu Arjun ‘sweetest’, Asks Kajal Aggarwal To Reschedule Coffee Date

Actor Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram account on Sunday and decided to have a chat with them. She indulged in a Q&A session and answered several questions from her followers. She was also asked questions about actors Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal.

Hansika Motwani on Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal

During the Q&A session, the Maan Karate star was asked to describe her Desamuduru co-star Allu Arjun in one word. However, Motwani responded to the question with three words. She wrote, ‘sweetest, kindest and funniest’ and recalled that the actor was her first co-star. Allu Arjun later reshared the story and wrote, ‘Thank you sweet’ with a heart emoticon. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming action thriller title Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The film will also star Fahadh Faasil, who will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry.

The next question Motwani was asked was to speak about her friendship with Kajal Aggarwal. She described Aggarwal as ‘extremely sweet and kind’ and also mentioned that the two should reschedule their coffee date. Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Saga, which starred an ensemble cast. The film was released in 2021 and starred John Abraham, Rohit Roy, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar and many other well-known actors. The crime action drama was helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

Hansika Motwani was recently in the news for her 30th birthday bash. The actor headed to the Maldives with her friends to celebrate the occasion. She shared several posts and videos on her social media account and gave her fans a glimpse into the celebration. She also uploaded a video of a surprise her friends had planned for her. The room can be seen decorated with pink and purple balloons. She captioned the video saying ‘Grateful’.

Motwani also took to Instagram recently to share a sneak-peek into a day in her life on set. In the video, fans can see the actor getting her hair and makeup done, they can also see her rehearsing her lines before the shoot begins. The short video also sees short clips of the actor bursting out laughing during a scene.

Picture Credits: Hansika Motwani, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal-Instagram